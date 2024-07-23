NGT notice to environment ministry, others over forest land 'encroachment' in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the secretary of the Union environment ministry and other senior officials in a matter regarding the alleged encroachment of six hectares of forest land in south Delhi.

The tribunal was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the purported encroachment between Press Enclave and Saket Sports Complex in the city's Saket area.

In the order passed on Monday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the report, according to which, around 500 huts illegally came up on the forest land and the encroachers were now trying to construct permanent structures.

"The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with provisions of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment Protection Act," said the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel.

The bench impleaded as parties of respondents several authorities, including the secretary of Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, district magistrate of south Delhi, principal chief conservator of forests and the chief wildlife warden.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing (on October 24)," the tribunal said. PTI MNR RPA