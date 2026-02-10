NGT orders action after east Delhi RWA alleges poor upkeep of STP, related health hazards

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take remedial action in regard to a petition alleging improper upkeep of a sewage treatment plant and related health hazards in the affected area.

The NGT was hearing a letter petition by a resident welfare association (RWA) in east Delhi's Loni Road which claimed that a nearby sewage treatment plant (STP), in the absence of proper maintenance, had been emitting foul-smelling gases, besides causing health issues to residents.

In an order dated February 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said the grievance required proper examination and redressal, to which the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) counsel assured that appropriate action would be taken.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application directing the DJB to take appropriate remedial action expeditiously," the bench said. The member secretary, DPCC, was directed to conduct an inspection of the STP, collect sample from the discharge point and ascertain if the unit was complying with environmental norms.

"If any violation is found, the member secretary will ensure appropriate punitive and remedial action," the NGT said, directing the authorities to comply with the order within eight weeks.