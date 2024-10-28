NGT orders DPCC action against illegal plastic dye factory in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee member secretary to take action after considering a plea regarding an illegal factory in a residential area of the national capital.

Advertisment

The green body was hearing a letter petition claiming that a factory to make plastic dye was being run in a residential locality in Shahdara and hazardous chemicals emitted in the process were endangering residents' health.

In an order passed on October 25, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "We are of the view that the truthfulness of the allegation needs to be ascertained and, if the allegation is found to be correct, appropriate punitive and remedial action is required to be taken." "Hence, we dispose of the original application, directing the member secretary, DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) to duly consider the grievance raised in the letter petition and take appropriate remedial action by following principles of natural justice as expeditiously as possible," it said.

The bench also comprised Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel. PTI MNR MNR SZM SZM