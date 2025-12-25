NGT orders expeditious action against illegal borewells

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities to pass the final order on the action to be taken against the operation of several illegal borewells in multiple dyeing units in Delhi within two months.

The green body was hearing a matter alleging that several dyeing units operating in Narela, Bawana, Mayapuri and Lawrence Road were functioning without mandatory consents.

It was also alleged that the units had been discharging untreated toxic effluents into drains and open land, causing groundwater contamination and health hazards.

Earlier, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had filed an action taken report on February 17, this year, disclosing that in the inspection carried out at all the 61 locations, they had found 18 units to be complying with the environmental norms, while 28 units were not complying, 6 were found to be locked, and one was untraceable.

On May 29, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had filed a reply disclosing that a joint inspection was carried out at different sites of Lawrence Road, Mayapuri, Narela and Bawana.

It said some of these units were found to have illegal borewells. While some of these illegal borewells had been sealed, action against the others remained pending.

In an order dated December 19, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The authorities concerned are directed to expedite and pass a final order(regarding the illegal borewells) within two months." The bench also directed the sealing of illegal borewells. PTI MDB MNR HIG