NGT prohibits solid waste littering in UP, pulls up authorities for 'blatantly violating' rules

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has said there will be a complete prohibition on littering or dumping of solid waste at unauthorised places across Uttar Pradesh, and the violators will be liable to pay a fine.

It also denounced the central, state and local authorities for "blatantly violating" the solid waste management (SWM) rules.

The NGT passed the order while hearing a letter petition about several tons of garbage being dumped on the embankment of the Rapti river in Gorakhpur.

"The menace of littering and dumping of garbage at unauthorised places… causes serious environmental degradation with consequential air and water pollution violating the fundamental right to health and clean environment," said a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad.

In the order passed on July 26, the bench said that the issue required the issuance of appropriate directions.

"Accordingly, we specifically direct that there shall be complete prohibition on littering or dumping of solid waste at unauthorised places, particularly roadsides, rivers, waterways, wetlands, lakes, nallas (drains), panchayat or revenue lands, land owned by PWD or other various authorities in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh with effect from the date of this order," the tribunal said.

It said that a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on individuals for their first violation, and Rs 10,000 for further violations.

Urban local bodies and other bulk waste generators would be imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the first violation and Rs 50,000 for the subsequent violations, the tribunal said.

In its 59-page order, the tribunal noted some reports of the authorities concerned, including the state pollution control board, Gorakhpur’s municipal corporation and the district magistrate, which showed "serious violations" of the SWM rules regarding setting up of the solid waste processing and treatment facilities and proper collection processing and disposal of solid waste.

"Dumping of raw garbage on the roadside within cities with animals eating the waste, also on both sides of approach road or railway tracks within and outside cities, on highways, rivers, waterways, wetlands, lakes… is still a common sight almost in all cities," it said.

"The central and state governments and local authorities are responsible for this extremely poor state of affairs still prevailing in the country, adversely affecting the life and health of citizens," the tribunal added.

It denounced the authorities concerned for "blatantly violating" the rules and also castigated the central and state pollution control boards for "remaining silent spectators".

Noting the evidence before it, the tribunal said the civic body of Gorakhpur did not take any effective steps for solid waste management.

"Serious violation of the SWM Rules is evident from the existence of legacy waste measuring about 1,96,000 metric tonnes (MT) at Ekla Bandha site in the flood plain of River Rapti causing serious water pollution," it said.

Disposing the application, it gave several other directions to the authorities concerned.