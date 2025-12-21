NGT pulls up officials over illegal quarrying near Navi Mumbai cancer hospital

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a stern view of the "illegal" quarrying operations behind Tata Cancer Hospital in Navi Mumbai, warning top officials of coercive action for failing to respond to environmental concerns.

The western zone bench, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, was hearing petitions filed by an activist and another taken up suo motu following a news report.

The tribunal, in its order dated December 5, noted that it had directed the Raigad district collector and the Directorate of Geology and Mines to submit their reply affidavits, but the same had not been filed.

"We have no option but to direct the registrar of this tribunal to address a letter to the learned Chief Secretary of the State of Maharashtra, requesting him that a direction from his side be issued to the District Collector, Raigad and Director of Geology and Mining to appear before us positively on the next date," the bench said.

The RTI findings suggest that illegal quarrying activity was being carried out behind the premier cancer hospital, posing a health and environmental risk.

The NGT warned that it would be "compelled to order personal appearance of the officers concerned" if they continue to ignore judicial directives.

The Chief Secretary has now been tasked with ensuring the collector and mining officials file their replies by the next hearing on February 12, 2026. PTI COR ARU