NGT questions DDA on granting NOC to DJB for laying sewerage line in 4 unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has posed a question to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding the rationale for allowing a go-ahead to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for laying sewerage networks across four unauthorised colonies in the O zone of Yamuna floodplain.

The green body was hearing the matter regarding 161 colonies in the O zone causing pollution in the Yamuna floodplain.

O zone consists of the entire Yamuna river bed in the national capital. It is considered flood-prone and there is an embargo on any construction in this zone by the DDA. "The response of the DDA discloses that there are 90 such unauthorised colonies which are falling in the O zone and that DDA has granted no objection certificate (NOC) for extending the sewerage network on the request of the DJB to four unauthorised colonies," a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in a recent order.

These were the New Aruna Nagar Colony (Majnu ka Tila), Bhagat Singh Park Extension in Siraspur village, Garhi village in Mandu and Old Village Ushman Pur on 3rd Pushta Dhalan Road, noted the bench, which also comprised judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad.

"It needs to be considered by the DDA if, by granting such NOCs, it is not encouraging more persons to settle in such colonies and is it not spending public money on projects that have no long-term utility as undisputedly ultimately unauthorised constructions from the O zone is to be removed," the bench said.

It noted the submissions of DDAs counsel seeking time to submit a detailed reply on the issue.

The tribunal also noted that despite issuing notice to the DJB, there was no representation from the DJB, nor a reply was filed.

"Hence, we require the CEO, DJB to remain virtually present on the next date of hearing," it said.

The tribunal then impleaded as additional parties or respondents the Delhi's Chief Secretary and the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Noting that the chief secretary's advocate sought four weeks to file a reply, the tribunal issued notice to the board's CEO.

The matter has been posted on December 11 for further proceedings.