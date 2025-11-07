NGT raps MCD after it claims 'no control' over tree pruning

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has rebuked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, calling it 'irresponsible', after the civic body submitted that it has no control over the pruning of trees in the national capital.

A bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel was hearing the petition alleging illegal lopping and pollarding (pruning) of more than 250 trees in various blocks of west Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

In an order dated October 31, the tribunal said, "MCD submits that as per the terms of the contract, material from the pruning was given to the contractor and it was his responsibility and MCD has no control over it." "We find such a stand of MCD an irresponsible stand because the condition of pruning imposed by the Tree Officer was required to be complied with by the principal and the agent both,” it said.

The petition alleged that in the name of pruning, large branches of trees, with girths of 90-120 cm, were cut, violating the Delhi High Court’s orders.

The Delhi High Court has ruled that no pruning of trees is permitted without prior permission from a Tree Officer, in accordance with the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPT Act), 1994.

The tribunal also granted MCD additional time to file its compliance report regarding the recommendation of a joint committee formed by it to plant 1,000 saplings, on the condition of paying Rs 50,000 as costs, which had to be deposited within a week.