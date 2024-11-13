NGT requested to impose heavy fine on BHU for illegally felling of trees

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The petitioner, who filed the plea regarding the illegal cutting of trees in the Banaras Hindu University, has requested the National Green Tribunal to impose a heavy fine on the varsity and its vice chancellor.

In response to a panel’s report which said that 33 trees, including seven sandalwood and 26 other tree species, were illegally felled in the 1,300-acre campus, the petitioner Saurabh Tiwary filed his reply dated November 9.

"A heavy fine as compensation may also be imposed on the BHU for causing environmental damage apart from that fine may also be imposed on the vice chancellor. Apart from this, remediation and restoration action may be taken for damage caused to the environment," it said.

The petitioner alleged that the case regarding the illegal felling of sandalwood trees and its theft had been "closed" by the local police as they were hand-in-glove with the university officials.

"So, in this matter, a high-empowered committee may be constituted to investigate/enquire into the entire matter. Apart from the penalty, a criminal action may also be initiated against the corrupt or guilty BHU officials," the reply said.

It also said that the correct factual position regarding the felling of trees could be found by comparing the satellite images.

The panel comprising Varanasi’s divisional forest officer (DFO) and the Lucknow regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change recently submitted its report dated October 29 before the tribunal saying that the petitioner’s allegations regarding the illegal felling of trees were true.

It said the university officials had informed the forest officials that the sandalwood trees were stolen.

"While security guards are deployed 24 hours at the said place of the university, CCTV cameras are also installed and security arrangements have been made at every gate to prevent any material from being taken out, then this incident of theft is suspicious as to how the said sandalwood trees were cut and the entire wood disappeared overnight and in this regard, no suitable effort was made by the university administration to catch the perpetrators and recover the precious wood," the report had said. PTI MNR AS AS