NGT seeks Delhi Police's response for not providing adequate security to panel

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought an explanation from the Delhi Police for failing to provide adequate security to its panel during an inspection of illegal red category industrial units.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding the operation of these industries, having a high pollution index, in northeast Delhi's Gamri village.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said that the tribunal had constituted a joint committee in November 2024, following which it conducted an inspection, but it was brought to the green panel's notice that adequate police force was not provided to the committee.

The tribunal also noted that the police allegedly refused to sign the joint inspection report.

In its order dated January 21, the tribunal said, "The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), northeast Delhi is directed to appear on the next date of hearing and explain as to why the report of the joint committee was not signed by the Delhi Police and why the adequate protective and enforcement measures were not taken, as a result of which the joint committee could not carry out the inspection properly." Underlining that the operation of such illegal units resulted in "violation of environmental norms and consequential water and air pollution, creating health hazards in Delhi," the tribunal said the issue needed to be considered by the authorities with "full sincerity and seriousness." The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 16.