NGT seeks details of compensation paid to workers killed and injured in Narela factory fire

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the north Delhi district magistrate to provide details about the compensation disbursed to the kin of workers killed and to those injured during fire at a Narela factory last year.

Four workers had died and several others injured when a fire broke out and caused a blast in a food processing unit in Narela Industrial Area here on June 8, 2024.

The green tribunal had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident based on a media report.

In an order dated April 1, a bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The district magistrate, north, appearing virtually has informed that four people had died in the accident and Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the legal representatives of each deceased." The bench, also comprising judicial members Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, said that the district magistrate has however failed to disclose details of compensation paid to the affected.

"We permit the district magistrate to file a further affidavit disclosing the details of the disbursement of compensation," the bench said after being informed by the officer that details about the legal representatives of the deceased were awaited.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 4. PTI MNR RUK RUK