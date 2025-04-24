NGT seeks explanation from Jharkhand govt over Ganga Pollution Control lapses

Ranchi, Apr 24 (PTI) Irked by the continued non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directives aimed at curbing pollution in the river Ganga, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded an explanation from Jharkhand for failure to take proper steps.

The NGT raised concerns over the state's delays in effectively laying sewage lines and establishing sewage treatment plants (STPs), which are critical to the Ganga rejuvenation efforts.

During a regular review of the progress made by states involved in the Ganga clean-up, including Jharkhand, the NGT directed Jharkhand's environment secretary to submit an affidavit explaining the reasons behind the non-compliance with the top court's judgment and provide a detailed timeline for implementation in each district and each drain involved.

The Supreme Court had earlier stressed the importance of implementing a robust monitoring mechanism, stating that mere directives are not sufficient.

It mandated that industrial operations continue only if functional primary and common effluent treatment plants were in place.

In its Wednesday's order, the NGT noted that existing sewage treatment facilities are either underutilised or failing to meet compliance standards.

In a statement, the NGT emphasised that the ultimate goal of the Ganga rejuvenation project is to restore the sacred river's water quality to levels fit for religious rituals and bathing.

It reiterated that the Member Secretaries of Pollution Control Boards and State Environment Secretaries are accountable for ensuring compliance and monitoring progress, as per the apex court's directives.

In light of the lack of progress, the Tribunal has also directed the environment secretary to detail interim measures that will be adopted until the sewage infrastructure and STPs become fully operational.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on August 18. PTI NAM NN