NGT seeks explanation from two Uttarakhand officials on Badrinath pollution

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed Uttarakhand's secretaries of environment and urban development to explain the steps taken to comply with the Supreme Court's direction regarding setting up of sewage treatment plants.

The green body, which was hearing a matter regarding inadequate and improper sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Badrinath causing the discharge of sewage into the Alaknanda river, also asked the officers to quantify the daily sewage generation in the pilgrim site.

In a recent order, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam and the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board had submitted reports that said there were only two existing STPs, having capacities of 0.23 million litres per day (MLD) and 1 MLD.

"The existing STP capacity does not appear to be adequate and that huge gap exists and untreated sewage may be flowing into the river. Further, how much quantity of sewage is being received per day in the two STPs has not been disclosed," the bench said.

"Results of treated effluent indicate that there has been partial leakage from the collection tank and effluent are being discharged directly into Alaknanda river," it added.

The green panel noted the submissions of a Jal Nigam official about no projects or proposals being in the pipeline for setting up additional STPs.

It said the Supreme Court in July 2017 had fixed a timeline of three years for setting up the STPs and made the state environment secretary responsible for ensuring it.

"We require the state environment secretary along with secretary, urban development to appear virtually on the next date of hearing (October 13) and explain in respect of the steps which have been taken for compliance with the order of the Supreme Court and also clarify the quantity of sewage generation daily considering tourists who stay daily and the native population," the tribunal said.

"We also take note of the fact that in respect of solid waste management also no satisfactory information has been provided," it added.