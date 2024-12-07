NGT seeks fresh report from Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on maintenance of water bodies

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a fresh report from the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on the preservation, rejuvenation and maintenance of ponds, wetlands and other water bodies.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that according to a report dated November 23 filed by the district magistrate (DM), there were 1,018 ponds in the district, spread across Sadar, Dadri and Jewar tehsils.

In an order dated November 26, the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted the report included the details of removal of encroachments from the water bodies across the tehsils, the area recovered, measures taken to remove the illegal occupation and the existing encroachments.

"To ascertain the current status and further details of the encroachments that have been removed and the existing condition of the wetlands in the district, we direct the DM to file a fresh report disclosing the names and details along with geo-coordinate of each of the 1,018 wetlands existing in three tehsils," the tribunal said.

"The report will also disclose the extent of the area of the wetland, which is filled with water sources of any waste discharges and the water quality," it added.

The tribunal asked the DM to file a fresh report within eight weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 18.