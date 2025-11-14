NGT seeks MCD, govt response over improper waste disposal in Delhi's Jangpura

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the MCD, Delhi government and others on a plea citing serious environmental and public health concerns regarding a 'dhalao' (garbage collection point) in Delhi's Jangpura area.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by a resident of Jangpura A-block over the issue of littering and health hazards triggered by improper waste disposal at the 'dhalao'.

In an order dated November 7, the bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel held that the application raised "substantial issues relating to compliance of environment norms" before issuing a notice to the respondents -- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a private firm A G Enviro Infra Projects Ltd.

The tribunal noted that the 'dhalao' was still operational despite an MCD statement regarding closure of all such sites by December 31, 2024.

It directed the authorities to file their responses at least one week before the next hearing and posted the matter for further proceedings on February 3, 2026. PTI SKM MNR ARB ARB