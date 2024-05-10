NGT seeks reasons for not implementing GRAP-I curbs in Delhi-NCR despite poor air quality

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought from the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management the reasons for not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan curbs in the National Capital Region and the adjoining areas.

Underlining that the Stage-I Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) curbs were not invoked despite the air quality reaching the 'poor' category from May 3 to 6, the NGT sought a fresh report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The tribunal was hearing the matter regarding air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region.

In an order passed on May 7, a bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "Air quality in Delhi in the last four days has dipped to poor category and it was 291 on May 5. But GRAP-I provisions have not been invoked till now." The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 264 on May 3, 281 the next day and 247 on May 6.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said according to the CAQM's order for invoking GRAP, the Stage-I curbs were to be imposed in case of poor air quality or the AQI ranging between 201 and 300.

"Counsel for CAQM seeks time to examine the above issue and also to submit a report before the tribunal indicating the reasons for not invoking Grap-I till now," it said.

"Let a fresh report in terms of the above be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing (on August 20)," the tribunal added.

GRAP — a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season — classifies actions under four different categories – Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS