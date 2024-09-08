NGT seeks reply from Centre, others on danger from rampant mining in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and others regarding the alleged rampant mining in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand resulting in a Joshimath-like situation, where cracks had appeared in homes, temples and roads.

The green body had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter based on a media report alleging mining continued in the area despite numerous complaints, putting the entire region at risk, and that there had been no safety audit or involvement of geological experts to assess the damage.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "The news item raises a substantial issue relating to compliance with environmental norms." It impleaded as respondents or parties the Dehradun regional office of the MoEF&CC, district magistrate of Bageshwar, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on December 11).

"If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate, then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the tribunal," the green panel said.