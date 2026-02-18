NGT seeks reply from MCD, DPCC over 'inaction' regarding encroachment on south Delhi pond

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over a plea alleging inaction by the authorities regarding encroachment on a water body in Savitri Nagar here.

An NGT bench was hearing an execution application seeking enforcement of a previous order issued by the tribunal.

The petition claimed non-compliance with the July 2025 order directing the South Delhi district magistrate and MCD commissioner to inspect the said pond and remove encroachments within three months.

In an order dated February 17, the bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad directed the DPCC and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file their response to the plea within six weeks.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on May 26. PTI MNR MNR ARB ARB