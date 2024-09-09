NGT seeks response from NMCG, others over allegations of slow project expenditures

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the National Mission for Clean Ganga and others in a matter regarding the alleged tardiness of river-cleaning projects being executed in various states.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report claiming the slow pace of the project expenditures.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted that according to the report, around Rs 37,550 crore was sanctioned under various Namami Gange projects but only Rs 18,033 crore had been spent till June 2024.

It also said that the director general of the NMCG had allegedly observed that the pace of expenditure so far was extremely slow.

"The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance of environmental norms," the tribunal said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents authorities, including the secretaries of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the director general of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the member secretary of Central Pollution Control Board.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on December 11)," the green panel said.