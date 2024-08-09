NGT seeks response from NMCG, others over deteriorating condition of Adi Ganga Gomti river

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the district magistrate of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, and others in a matter regarding the deteriorating condition of the Adi Ganga Gomti river flowing through the district.

The NGT was hearing the matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report about the drying up of the river and its chemical pollution, which caused the death of a large number of fish.

"The news item raises a substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms, especially compliance of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Environment Protection Act," said a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava in an order passed on Wednesday.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel impleaded or made parties several authorities, including the district magistrate and the director of the NMCG.

The other authorities are the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Lucknow regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing (on October 8)," the tribunal said. PTI MNR AS AS