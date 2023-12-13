NGT seeks response of DPCC, DDA, others over pollution of Southwest Delhi pond

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought the response of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the South Delhi district magistrate, Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Wetland Authority on a petition regarding the alleged encroachment and pollution of a pond in southwest Delhi.

The green body also denounced the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) conduct for not taking action despite violation of environmental laws.

According to the petition, besides illegal constructions on the pond adjacent to Kishangarh Village (near Vasant Kunj), the water body is also being polluted by solid and liquid waste.

Despite violations of environmental norms, the DDA, which is statutorily responsible for the pond's maintenance, has failed to take any action, it said.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel noted that the tribunal in February had sought a factual report from a joint committee comprising the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), South Delhi district magistrate, DDA and the Delhi Wetland Authority.

After the DDA filed a "cryptic report" in September, the tribunal directed the district magistrate to file a fresh report, it said.

In an order passed on December 8, the tribunal noted the district magistrate's submissions, according to which the demarcation of the pond land was being carried out and it would be completed within a month.

It further noted the DDA's submission that suitable action would be taken against the people responsible for the alleged encroachment after the completion of the demarcation work and that the authority would also take appropriate measures to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage and removal of solid waste.

The tribunal observed, "None has appeared on behalf of DPCC to inform as to why no action has been taken by DPCC when there was a blatant violation of environmental laws at the site in question and no action was taken by the statutory authorities." It said as the authorities concerned were impleaded as parties (respondents) in the case, it issued notices to them and asked them to file a response within a month.

The green panel also directed the joint committee to file a report, including the action taken as well as the present status of the pond.

"We also make it clear that DDA shall also file criteria adopted for demarcation of the pond and rejuvenation plan of the pond, if any. If no such plan exists, it shall prepare the time-bound plan and submit it before the next date of hearing," the tribunal said.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on February 1. PTI MNR SZM