NGT seeks response on water contamination in Gurugram's Sushant Lok

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, district magistrate and others regarding the alleged contamination of drinking water by sewage in Haryana's Gurugram.

The green body was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report regarding overflowing sewer lines for the past two years in the Sushant Lok 1 colony of Gurugram.

In an order passed last week, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that, according to the report, no action was taken by the Gurugram civic body despite the residents suspecting sewage was getting mixed with drinking water.

"The news item raises a substantial issue relating to compliance with the environmental norms, especially compliance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act and the Environment (Protection) Act," the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice AK Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents several authorities, including the environment ministry's regional office in Chandigarh, the district magistrate, Central Pollution Control Board, Haryana Pollution Control Board and Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted to October 12.