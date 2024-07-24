NGT serves notice to Centre, MCD over garbage dumping near AIIMS

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Centre and Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a plea alleging dumping of garbage near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The tribunal was hearing a petition claiming that garbage was being dumped in an around 30-metre stretch opposite gate number 6 of AIIMS.

In its recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "The grievance of the applicant is that this garbage dump is a major source of air pollution in the surroundings of AIIMS and such an open dump is causing huge air pollution in the surrounding area." The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted the submissions of the petitioner's counsel about the authorities concerned not taking any action, despite complaints.

"The original application raises a substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms," the tribunal said.

"Issue notice to the respondents (Union of India and MCD)," it added.

The matter has been listed on October 14 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RPA