NGT slaps Rs 10,000 fine on Sonbhadra DM for delay in submitting report on illegal mining

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the district magistrate of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh for not complying with the tribunal's order to submit a report on allegations of illegal mining in the district.

In the order dated November 13, a bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the tribunal in April formed a joint committee comprising the district magistrate as the nodal agency, and representatives of the Lucknow regional office of the environment ministry, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

It noted that the committee was directed to visit the site, ascertain the extent of illegal mining, and also verify the correctness of the allegation of midstream mining.

Additionally, the committee was to find the status of the requisite environmental clearances and submit a report by June 23, the bench noted.

It said the report was not submitted within the prescribed time, following which the tribunal in August extended the date for submitting the same by four weeks, besides seeking the district magistrate's explanation for conducting the joint inspection after a delay of more than two months on June 30.

The tribunal noted the submissions of the district magistrate's counsel about submitting the report on the morning of November 13.

It said, "The above conduct of the DM reflects that he is not prompt in complying with the order of the Tribunal, as a result of which hearing of this matter has been delayed." "Thus, we impose a cost of Rs 10,000 upon the Sonbhadra DM to be deposited with the NGT Bar Association within one week for use for the upgradation of the library and other facilities." The matter has been posted for further proceedings on January 28, 2026. PTI MNR ARI