NGT suggests additional measures to prevent throwing of offerings in rivers Ganga, Yamuna

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) To prevent the throwing of religious offerings in rivers Ganga and Yamuna, the National Green Tribunal has suggested additional steps, including developing dedicated places for holding ceremonies, rituals and immersion of idols.

The tribunal also directed the district magistrates of Garhmukteshwar, Kanpur, Bithur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra and Mathura to mark and monitor the spots, which were prone to throwing or immersion of such offerings.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the throwing of worship offerings of flowers and garlands, which were packed in polythene bags in rivers Yamuna and Ganga.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the problem of pollution because of throwing worship materials and garlands had persisted despite the tribunal's earlier directions and various decisions of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the high-level committee formed to deal with Yamuna pollution.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the DPCC's report dated June 26, according to which, by May 31 this year, the committee had issued 3,916 challans for dumping of construction waste and illegal parking on Yamuna floodplain and around Rs 1.06 was recovered as fine.

It said that some additional steps could be taken for proper implementation of the tribunal’s earlier orders to prevent pollution in rivers Yamuna and Ganga.

These included the installation of display boards mentioning not to throw religious offerings and about the imposition of fines for violating the direction.

"Mass awareness at the school level be encouraged about the impact of religious offerings on rivers and attempt be made to restrict religious offerings 100 metres away from the edge of the river and along the bank to protect the river flood plain," the tribunal said.

It said the authorities concerned could identify suitable locations for developing a dedicated ghat for holding ceremonies, rituals and immersion of idols and offerings.

"These ghats should have all arrangements for the said purposes. Routine monitoring should be undertaken to ensure that religious offerings are properly managed without hurting religious feelings and sentiments," the tribunal said.

It said each ghat could have a "distinct plan" regarding idol immersion, collection and processing of flowers, coconut and other offerings along with controlling and preventing direct or indirect disposal of offerings into the rivers from bridges, drains and other places.

"Collection and composting arrangements for treating the organic waste such as flowers, fruits, leaves, food material etc. should be established at identified locations to prevent open decomposition along the ghats or river stretches," the tribunal said.

It said that according to the Ganga Rejuvenation Order of 2016, it was the responsibility of the District Ganga Committees to ensure that no person directly or indirectly discharged any pollutant into river Ganga or its tributaries or at their banks.

"Hence, each of the District Magistrates as heads of the District Ganga Committees in respect of the districts abetting river Ganga and Yamuna, especially in respect of Garhmukteshwar, Kanpur, Bithur, Prayagraj and Varanasi on Ganga and Agra, Mathura and Prayagraj on river Yamuna is required to ensure that the earlier directions and guidelines to protect the rivers are compiled with," the tribunal said.

It directed the district magistrates to mark spots, stretches and sites that were prone to throwing of worship material and immersion of offerings and idols, and carry out monthly monitoring of the spots by deploying ground-level staff.

The tribunal also asked them to organise awareness camps and take all possible steps to make the general people aware of pollution. PTI MNR AS AS