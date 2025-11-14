NGT tells CPCB to consider Mahua Moitra's green norm violation charge against construction project

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Central Pollution Control Board to duly consider Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's complaint about the Union government's housing project at Kasturba Gandhi Marg here violating restrictions under GRAP stage-III.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the wake of deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Moitra has alleged before the green body that despite the imposition of stricter restrictions in NCR and adjoining areas, the project was blatantly violating the order.

The Trinamool Congress MP's counsel said the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and M/s Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd continued with the construction activities despite the order, and the CPCB did not take action on her client's November 12 complaint.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the allegation required verification at the ground level.

"Hence, in the circumstances of the case, we dispose of the original application directing the CPCB to duly consider the complaint of the applicant, get the spot verification done, and if any violation of the GRAP Stage-III order is found, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law without any delay," the tribunal said.

Delhi recorded a slight respite from toxic air as the air quality index settled in the 'very poor' category after remaining in the 'severe' zone for three days. The city's overall Air Quality Index stood at 397 at 9 am. PTI MNR MNR NSD NSD