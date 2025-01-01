NGT to examine plea over adverse impact of artificial light on living beings at night

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Centre on a plea over the adverse impact of "artificial light at night" on plants, animals and human beings.

The plea alleged such artificial light disrupted natural biological processes, adversely affecting the human circadian rhythms, nocturnal wildlife behaviour, plant physiology and migratory species.

In an order dated December 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the petition relied upon various published articles, studies and research.

The petitioner’s counsel said while the tribunal’s Bhopal zonal bench in a July 2023 order said the aspect of light pollution required a detailed study, its western zonal bench in 2024 took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the death of flamingos near DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, owing to light pollution impairing their vision.

"Issue notice to the respondents," the tribunal said.

Union Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Science and Technology and the Central Pollution Control Board are respondents in the case.

"Respondents are directed to file their response by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing," the tribunal said and posted the hearing on April 17. PTI MNR AMK