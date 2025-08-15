NHA, C-DAC sign MoU to roll out e-Sushrut@Clinic

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to roll out e-Sushrut@Clinic, in the presence of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, here on Thursday.

The e-Sushrut@Clinic provides a lightweight, cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) designed specifically for outpatient clinics. This government-backed Health Management Information System (HMIS) is designed specifically for small and medium healthcare providers. It marks a pivotal step in expanding the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem. ABDM, launched in September 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to support the development integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap among different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

During the MoU signing, Srivastava stated that the demand for an affordable government-backed HMIS was persisting for a long time.

"With CDAC’s collaboration, we expect e-Sushrut@Clinic to empower and cater to tens of thousands of doctors and facility managers nationwide- improving efficiency, data security, and patient satisfaction," she said.

“Since the version is ABDM-enabled, it will help in the adoption of ABDM and help create an interoperable digital health ecosystem," she further added.

Vivek Khaneja, executive director of C-DAC, NOIDA also stated, “This is a great partnership with the National Health Authority, marking an important step towards bringing digital healthcare to the whole country. By simplifying digital adoption for healthcare providers, it will help speed up the creation of a transparent and interconnected digital health ecosystem, ultimately providing faster, more reliable care to patients everywhere.” The need for this software arose from feedback during the rollout of ABDM microsites, which highlighted a demand for a trustworthy, government-backed digital solution, the health ministry said in a statement.

Recognising that many AIIMS hospitals already successfully use C-DAC’s systems, the e-Sushrut@Clinic was developed to bring the same proven solution and credibility to private stakeholders.

With the official support of the NHA, this initiative provides a secure and reliable platform, addressing a critical need for a trusted Health Management Information System in the private sector.

The application developed by C-DAC is a lighter version of their flagship e-Sushrut HMIS software, the statement said.

The eSushrut software is currently in use at 17 AIIMS and more than 4000 health facilities all over the country. The onboarding process for e-Sushrut@Clinic has been kept simple.

Any healthcare provider can onboard it from his/her laptop/mobile on a webpage through their Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professionals Registry (HPR). If the healthcare provider is not registered on HFR/HPR, they would be able to register on eSushrut@Clinic itself, the statement said.