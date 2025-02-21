NHA, Delhi govt to soon ink MoU for Ayushman Bharat implementation in capital: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) An MoU between the Delhi government and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital will be signed soon, officials said on Friday.

The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the capital at its maiden meeting on Thursday.

"The previous government had stalled the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented it across the country, and now we have approved it for Delhi," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was sworn-in on Thursday, said.

Under the scheme approved by the Cabinet, Rs 10 lakh health cover will be provided to each beneficiary, with the Centre and Delhi government contributing Rs 5 lakh each.

Kiran Gopal Vaska, joint secretary and mission director (ABDM), National Health Authority, said that training of field-level workers for generating Ayushman cards and also of the different IT, medical and finance personnel for claim process handling has commenced.

"The scheme guidelines and compliances for the formation of various committees for grievance redressal, empanelment of hospitals and anti-fraud activities have already been shared with the Delhi government. The work for establishing the organisational structures has started," Vaska said.

The authorities will conduct beneficiary identification and provide the NHA with a list, he said, adding that the Central government will support an estimated 6.54 lakh families.

"The Delhi government is going to give us a full list of how many more they will cover along with beneficiary data. Another approximately six lakh of those aged 70 years and above -- some of whom may already be eligible for cover as per their economic status -- will be covered. There could be some overlap between these numbers," Vaska said.

On hospitals that are impanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Vaska said, "Sixty-six hospitals in Delhi are impanelled under the scheme, including private hospitals. The beneficiaries from other states will also come here for treatment. After the formation of the district committees and a state health agency, more hospitals will be added to the list." PTI PLB ARI