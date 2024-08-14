NHA, MUHS ink pact for driving digital health education

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) In a significant step aimed at driving digital health education across the country, a memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday between the National Health Authority (NHA) and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda here.

As part of the collaboration, the MUHS will offer its Digital Health Foundation Course to NHA and co-develop additional digital health programmes, as suggested by NHA to support the roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a health ministry statement said.

The NHA would continue to steer the government policy on the digital health landscape in the country for the development of an interoperable digital health ecosystem. The MoU also proposes to develop more such courses in future.

On the occasion, Nadda said, "The partnership between NHA and MUHS marks a significant milestone in integrating digital health education into medical curricula and laying the foundation for a more connected and effective healthcare ecosystem." He also stated that this pact will not only enhance the skills of medical students and professionals but also drive the broader implementation of the ABDM, ultimately benefiting millions of Indians with better access to quality care.

He further added that "to ensure that our health workers can effectively implement Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), their time-to-time capacity-building is needed". "This MoU will not only pave the way for their capacity-building but also contribute to the digital teaching landscape in the country." Nadda commended the MUHS "for coming forward to create a need-based designed course to ensure the capacity-building of the health workers" and added that "NHA will take it to the ground level that will help in the strengthening of the healthcare ecosystem in our country".

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, CEO of NHA, said digital health is an evolving field and there is a need to build awareness around it for all the stakeholders in the health ecosystem.

"Our partnership with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will play a transformative role in accelerating the adoption of digital health solutions across India, ensuring that future healthcare professionals are well-prepared to leverage these technologies for improved patient outcomes and efficient healthcare delivery," Mukerjee said. PTI PLB KVK KVK