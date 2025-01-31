NHAI chief Santosh Kumar Yadav gets two-year extension

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Centre on Friday extended the tenure of NHAI chief Santosh Kumar Yadav by two years.

Yadav, a 1995 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was in December 2022 named as the chairman of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Yadav's tenure as the NHAI chairman for a period of two years beyond February 17, 2025 -- that is up to February 17, 2027, a Personnel Ministry order said. PTI AKV RHL RHL