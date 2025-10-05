NHAI completes construction of Chhattisgarh's first national highway tunnel

Raipur, Oct 5 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the construction of a 2.79-km-long tunnel in Chhattisgarh as part of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam economic corridor in 12 months, officials said on Sunday.

It is the state's first national highway tunnel, which passes beneath the hills along the border of Kanker and Kondagaon districts in Chhattisgarh, adjoining Odisha, they said.

The completed section is the left-hand side tunnel, while excavation work for the tunnel on the other side is expected to be completed by the end of this year, an NHAI official said.

The left tunnel is slated to be ready for traffic by March-April 2026, while the right tunnel will be completed and opened for traffic by July-August, he said.

The 464-km six-lane NH-130CD is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Raipur and Visakhapatnam, boosting trade, industry, and connectivity between Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

"NHAI achieves breakthrough of Chhattisgarh's first National Highway tunnel (Left Hand Side) in just 12 months! #NHAI achieved a key milestone with the successful breakthrough of 2.79 km long Left Hand Side Twin-Tube National Highway Tunnel of Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor (NH-130CD)," the agency said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a statement, said the tunnel marks a historic step towards building a prosperous and empowered Chhattisgarh.

The development of road and transport infrastructure is the backbone of the state's progress, and the tunnel will also open new opportunities for tourism and socio-economic integration in Chhattisgarh, he added.

He expressed his gratitude to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the NHAI team, and said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat, the project will pave the path of growth for generations to come. PTI TKP ARU