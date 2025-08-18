NHAI imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on toll plaza agency for misbehaviour with soldier

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) State-owned NHAI has imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine on the toll collection agency of Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut where an Army personnel was beaten up by toll staff, an official statement said on Monday.

NHAI said it has initiated the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids.

"Taking strict action on the incident of misbehavior with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni toll plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on August 17, 2025, where a verbal altercation between an Army personnel and toll staff escalated into a fight," the statement said.

The incident took place when Kapil, a soldier hailing from Gotka village, was returning to duty after leave.

"NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh, in view of the grave breach of the contract agreement due to the agency’s failure to manage the situation and ensure staff discipline," the statement said.

The local police has also lodged an FIR and arrested six people in this matter.

NHAI said it strongly condemns such behaviour by the toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways. PTI BKS BKS ANU ANU