NHAI orders urgent safety audit on Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor project

Alappuzha(Kerala), Nov 14 (PTI) National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday appointed Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited to conduct an urgent and comprehensive safety audit of the ongoing construction of the elevated corridor on NH-66 between Aroor and Thuravoor here, officials said.

The safety audit was initiated after a girder fell over a pickup truck, killing a person here on Thursday.

NHAI said that the crucial safety check has been ordered to ensure that the construction work meets the highest standards of safety and quality.

The scope of work for RITES Limited is designed to thoroughly review the project's execution, a NHAI statement said.

“The team will ensure that the actual work being done on the site strictly follows the approved construction plans and methods. A key focus is verifying that all work zone safety norms, the rules for protecting workers and the public near the construction site, are being followed as per the guidelines set by the Indian Road Congress (IRC),” NHAI said.

According to NHAI, RITES has been instructed to carry out this safety audit immediately.

Based on the outcome of the Aroor-Thuravoor audit, NHAI will take a view to expand the safety inspection work to other stretches of the NH-66 corridor to ensure uniform safety and quality across all major highway projects in the region, the statement said.

This proactive step by NHAI underscores its commitment to public safety and ensuring robust, high-quality infrastructure development, officials added. PTI TBA TBA ROH