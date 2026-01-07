NHAI sets two Guinness World Records on Bengaluru-Vijayawada expressway in Andhra

Amaravati, Jan 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that the National Highways Authority of India has set two Guinness World Records during the construction of Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G) in Andhra Pradesh.

The milestone was reached by the private firm Rajpath Infracon Private Ltd.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "Today, NHAI... achieved two Guinness World Records in Andhra Pradesh on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G) by laying 28.95 lane-kilometres and 10,675 MT of Bituminous Concrete continuously within 24 hours." He credited the extraordinary feat to the vision of the union government and the leadership of Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He noted that it was achieved in full compliance with stringent NHAI quality standards, with exceptional commitment from engineers, workers, and field teams.

Naidu extended best wishes to the teams as two more Guinness World Records are being attempted by January 11, on Packages two and three of the economic corridor in Andhra Pradesh.

