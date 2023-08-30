NHAI team inspects damaged parts of Jammu-Pathankot highway after massive protests

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) A high-level team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday inspected the damaged portions of the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The administration on Friday had assured people about a visit by an NHAI team to assess the road's condition.

The assurance came following massive protests by several political and social organisations, and a hunger strike by the Yuva Rajput Sabha over the poor condition of the highway. They also demanded the removal of a toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district.

Two bridges on the Tarnah river near Chakra village and Dayala Chak on the Jammu-Pathankote National Highway were damaged following a flash flood in the river on July 19.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas said that "a high-level team of the NHAI visited here and inspected the damaged bridge and road sections".

"It also inspected the new causeway. Every issue has been discussed with the team. We hope for a solution very soon," the official said.

He said that work on the causeway will be completed so that it can be opened for two wheelers and light motor vehicles.

Following visits to various work sites and inspection of repairs, the team maintained that it is looking for technological solutions to issues, officials said.

"I have come here to see what is the technological solution to this issue. How soon can we repair it (the highway). We are making efforts. The bedding has again caved in. We are trying our best," a senior NHAI official said.

He said that central government and the NHAI are concerned about it. As far as exemption of toll is concerned, it is a policy matter, he said, adding that "I do not have the power to exempt toll". PTI AB ANB ANB