NHAI to develop 3 parking lots under Delhi-Saharanpur Highway flyover

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to develop three parking lots under the elevated section of the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in East Delhi, in a bid to tackle unauthorised roadside parking and improve public amenities.

According to officials, a tender was floated on Tuesday inviting private contractors to establish parking lots along the stretch of highway between the Akshardham temple and the Gandhi Nagar garments market.

"Three sites have been identified where the parking will be developed. Two of them are under the flyover portion of the expressway near the DM East Office, near Gandhi Nagar Market, and near the Geeta Colony bus stop, with a total of around two hectares of land available," the tender states.

Last month, during a meeting between the Ministry of Transport and Delhi authorities, the NHAI raised objections about "illegal parking" near Gandhi Nagar alongside the service lane of the newly constructed Delhi-Saharanpur Highway.

However, the municipal corporation, in response, stated that parking had been allowed after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic police.

To resolve the issue of the parking lot along the service road, the NHAI has now proposed maintaining the parking facility and shifting it under the flyover to avoid disruption of vehicular movement.

The stretch of highway passes through a densely populated area and includes Gandhi Nagar, home to the country’s largest readymade garments market. The area sees heavy footfall and a chaotic mix of vehicles parked haphazardly on service lanes and roadsides, frequently disrupting traffic flow.

By developing parking lots in spaces beneath the flyovers, authorities also aim to protect public spaces from encroachment, officials said.

As per the tender issued, 10 per cent of the total vehicle capacity will be reserved for electric vehicles, and EV charging facilities will also be developed at the parking lots. PTI SSM HIG