NHAI working on using solid waste of country for road construction by 2027: Gadkari

Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India is working towards segregating solid waste for use in road construction by 2027, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

NHAI segregated 80 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste in Delhi and Ahmedabad and used it in road construction, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said here.

He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a four-lane flyover here named after late Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar.

"NHAI took up a programme to segregate all the legacy solid waste in the country and utilize it in road construction within five years by 2027. We are planning to segregate the entire solid waste of the country and put it in road construction by 2027," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Reliance Foods will be investing Rs 1500 crore to set up a food and beverages park in Katol in Nagpur, which will be scaled up to Rs 5000 crore to make it the largest food park here.

The Adani Group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in a coal gasification project in Nagpur district, the CM added PTI CLS BNM