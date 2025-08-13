NHIDCL chief orders highway repairs in Tripura by October

Agartala, Aug 13 (PTI) National Highways Infrastructure Development Authority (NHIDCL) Managing Director Krishan Kumar has directed contractors to complete repairs on various patches of national highways passing through Tripura by October, an official release said on Wednesday.

The directive follows Kumar’s inspection of the dilapidated condition of several NH stretches and meetings with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary JK Singha over the past two days.

"After meeting with the chief secretary and conducting field visits on Monday and Tuesday, the NHIDCL’s managing director has asked the contractors to complete repair works on three national highways passing through the state by October or face stringent action," the release added.

The release added that Kumar, along with state PWD secretary Kiran Gitte, inspected stretches from Subalsingh to Khowai, Khowai to Manik Bhander, Manik Bhander to Saikabari, and Churaibari to Panitilla.

"An expert team has been constituted to look into the reasons behind the damage on the Khowai–Manik Bhander stretch. The team, which has already visited the state, is expected to submit its report in September. Based on the report, the NHIDCL will undertake rectification works," it said.

CM Saha had recently spoken to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the national highways. PTI PS MNB