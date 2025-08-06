NHIDCL managing director to arrive in Tripura on August 10 to inspect condition of highways

Agartala, Aug 6 (PTI) NHIDCL managing director Krishan Kumar is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on August 10 to inspect the construction and maintenance of national highways in the northeastern state, a CMO statement said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, on May 10 seeking his intervention over the deplorable condition of the 12-km Khowai-Kamalpur stretch of National Highway 208.

"In response, Gadkari informed the chief minister said a team of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has inspected the 12-km stretch between July 23 and 27. The team is expected to submit its report to the MoRTH by August 15," the release said.

"The chief minister has already taken up the condition of the important national highway with the Union minister several times. He even personally spoke to Gadkari over the issue. Besides, Secretary, PWD (state), Kiran Gitte was asked to specially look into the matter and coordinate with the ministry," it stated.

Recently, Gitte, along with National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and state PWD officials, inspected several stretches of NH 208 in Khowai, Unakoti, Dhalai and North Tripura and asked the NHIDCL to complete the repair work before Durga Puja. PTI PS ACD