NHIDCL puts restrictions on movement of vehicles on NH 10 due to emergency work

Gangtok, Jun 2 (PTI) The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has issued a traffic advisory restricting vehicular movement along the NH-10 (Sevoke to Rangpo) section in the light of ongoing emergency works due to sharp rise in the Teesta River's water level, an official said on Monday.

An official order issued by the DGM(P) PMU-Siliguri issued on Sunday said on June 2 and 3 traffic will be fully closed from 8 am to 2 pm at four key locations - near Suntaley (km 14.45), near Likhuveer (km 26 to 28), near Melli (km 33 to 34) and km 49.98.

The 52 km stretch of NH 10 from Sevoke to Rango connects Sikkim with Siliguri town in West Bengal.

The traffic regulation will be further coordinated with the respective district administrations of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Namchi, Pakyong, and Gangtok for smooth execution, it said.

Meanwhile, with the monsoon season approaching, and heavy rainfall in the region may lead to landslides and road blockages, particularly on routes leading to remote tourist destinations, the Sikkim government's Tourism department has advised all tourists to exercise caution while travelling and to plan their trips based on the latest road and weather updates from official sources.

"Your safety remains our utmost priority. In the event of road blockages or any unforeseen circumstances, necessary relief and evacuation support will be promptly provided to the stranded tourists," it said. PTI COR RG