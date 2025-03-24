NHPC allocates 28.67 crore for CSR in J&K during current fiscal: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has allocated a total of Rs 28.67 crore for corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rs 28.67 crore was allocated by the NHPC for corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in J&K for the financial year 2024-25, out of a total Rs 167.93 crore earmarked for pan-India CSR initiatives," he said replying to a question of PDP member Waheed Ur Rehman Para in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The chief minister informed the House that NHPC’s CSR activities cover key sectors such as health and sanitation, education and skill development, rural development, sports and disaster management. In response to a supplementary question, Abdullah emphasized the need for consulting the MLA when planning and implementing CSR projects.

“We will convey this recommendation to NHPC and request them to involve the MLA in identifying priority areas for CSR initiatives,” he said.

The chief minister added that CSR funds should be utilized in consultation with local communities, ensuring the maximum benefits reach people. “As far as I know, the company consults with local stakeholders before making decisions on CSR projects to ensure the most effective use of these funds,” he stated. PTI AB AS AS