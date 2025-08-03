NHPC inks MoU with J&K; govt dept for development of Bhadrakali Temple in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and a Jammu and Kashmir government department on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of Bhadrakali Temple at Thalwal village near here as Cultural Heritage Centre.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony between NHPC and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) Office at Raj Bhawan, an official spokesperson said.

Bhadrakali Temple, nestled on the banks of the Nikki Tawi river here, is a revered shrine holding profound significance, particularly for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The temple stands as a powerful symbol of their enduring faith and the preservation of their cultural heritage. It is regarded as a new home for the deity, mirroring the historical Bhadrakali temple in Wadipora village of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Lauding the initiative of NHPC under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the LG said, "We are determined to preserve our heritage and strengthen cultural, spiritual and historical identity.” The works to be executed under the project costing Rs 6.60 crore include development of ghats, construction of a 'yagya shala', a parking lot and a protection wall, and renovation of existing building. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK