NHPC reaffirms commitment to sustainable growth through SUMP

Itanagar, Oct 5 (PTI) The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd has reaffirmed its commitment to developing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) as a transformative initiative for Arunachal Pradesh, promising to balance hydropower generation with environmental preservation and community welfare, a statement said on Sunday.

NHPC officials gave the assurance during a consultative meeting held with representatives of the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) at the NHPC office at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, it said.

The meeting, attended by leaders from community-based organisations and district officials, sought to address concerns and foster greater understanding of the SUMP, a national project declared by the Centre, the company statement said.

The project is envisioned as a major step toward ensuring flood moderation, water security, and renewable energy generation for the Siang basin, while promoting local development and long-term ecological stability.

Briefing the gathering, NHPC’s general manager and head of Siang Lower Project Amar Nath Jha, underlined the project’s far-reaching benefits.

"The SUMP is not just about generating power; it’s about securing the future of Siang valley. Through open dialogue and collaboration with local communities, we aim to create a project that strengthens regional development while preserving the unique cultural and environmental heritage of Arunachal Pradesh," Jha said.

During the interaction, ABK President Tanon Tatak, SIFF President Amok Padung, and Secretary Likeng Libang raised several queries regarding project components, environmental impact, and rehabilitation measures.

Jha and his team provided detailed clarifications, stressing NHPC's readiness to work transparently with all stakeholders.

Tatak proposed further consultations with project affected families (PAFs) and later, a joint meeting involving the state government and NHPC officials to ensure a participatory decision-making process.

During the meeting, NHPC officials appealed to the ABK to support the pre-feasibility report (PFR) and help spread awareness among local communities about the project's importance.

It was further highlighted that preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) and related studies, including environmental impact assessment (EIA), environmental management plan (EMP), social impact assessment (SIA), and resettlement & rehabilitation (R&R) plan, will involve consultations at every stage.

The meeting, attended by community representatives from Siang and Upper Siang districts, state nodal officer for the project Atek Miyu, and assistant commissioner of Riga Philip Jerang, concluded on a note of mutual respect and constructive engagement, it said.

NHPC reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the SUMP becomes a model of sustainable and inclusive development, balancing hydropower generation with environmental protection and the welfare of indigenous communities.

The SUMP is one of the largest hydropower projects planned in Arunachal Pradesh, designed to harness the potential of the Siang River, the main tributary of the Brahmaputra.

Apart from generating clean energy, the project aims to regulate the river's flow, reduce flood intensity downstream, and create opportunities for regional growth through infrastructure upgrades, employment, and social development programmes.