NHRC asks 11 states to take 'preemptive measures' to protect vulnerable people from heat

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) In view of soaring temperatures in several parts of the country, the NHRC has asked 11 states to take "immediate preemptive measures" to protect the vulnerable sections of society, who are at a risk of suffering heat-related illnesses.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement issued on Thursday, highlighted data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) about the "reported deaths of 3,798 persons between 2018 to 2022 due to heat and sun strokes", and emphasised the urgent need for "integrated and inclusive measures".

The NHRC, in its letter sent to chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, called for provisioning of shelters, supply of relief material, amendment of working hours and availability of standard procedures for treating heat-related illnesses.

These states have been asked to "submit action taken reports" to protect the lives of those vulnerable to heat waves, especially the economically weaker ones, as per the existing standard operating procedures or guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to mitigate the impact of heat waves, it said.

In view of the heatwaves during summer, particularly in the northern, central and western parts of the country, the NHRC has "asked the eleven states to take immediate preemptive measures to protect the vulnerable people, especially economically weaker sections, outdoor workers, the elderly, children and the homeless, who are at risk due to lack of adequate shelter and resources," the rights panel said.

In its communication to the states, the NHRC has reiterated the guidelines of the NDMA to mitigate the impacts of heat waves.

These guidelines include establishing and implementing standard procedures for treating heat-related illnesses and treatment protocols; activating public spaces such as schools, 'anganwadi' centres, and community halls with adequate ventilation, fans, drinking water, and basic medical supplies.

Supplying fans, cool roof materials, and ORS sachets to families in informal settlements and labour colonies, and amending working hours, providing shaded rest zones, hydration support, and encouraging use of protective clothing are among the guidelines. PTI KND RHL