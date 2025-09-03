NHRC asks Odisha DGP to file report within 2 weeks over 'attack' on journalist

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday asked the Odisha DGP to file a report within two weeks in connection with the reported attack on a journalist in Nabarangpur district.

The scribe was allegedly attacked by a drug addict on August 29 in Papadahandi area in the district for filing a complaint against him.

The journalist has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition, the NHRC said in a release.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Odisha, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks,” it said.

The NHRC also said the report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as the health condition of the injured journalist.

The incident has sparked outrage among scribes and residents of the area, the rights panel said, citing media reports.