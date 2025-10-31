NHRC asks Railways to conduct inquiry on 'exploitation' of station masters

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Taking note of a retired Railway employee's complaint, the NHRC has directed the Railway Board to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of systematic exploitation and unfair labour practices against station masters -- particularly in the Central Zone.

The human rights body has issued notices to the chairman of Railway Board and the Chief Labour Commissioner October 27 and asked them to submit an action taken repot within four weeks.

In his complaint to the Commission, retired station master Virendra Kumar Paliwal alleged that station masters are forced to work unpaid overtime for critical safety duties, subjected to excessive work hours without adequate rest and forced to perform consecutive night duties.

“The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victims," the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in an order.

It added that these practices "violate constitutional rights and labour laws", leading to deteriorating health among employees and increased safety risks in railway operations.

"The complainant has urged the authorities to investigate and stop these unfair practices, ensure proper compensation, and uphold the rights and dignity of station masters,” the Commission said.

The NHRC, along with its order, has also attached a copy of Paliwal’s complaint which alleged unfair practices that pose a serious threat to passengers’ safety.

Paliwal has contended that station masters are subjected to eight unfair labour practices such as forced unpaid labour, violation of 'Hours of Employment Regulations (HOER) 2005', seven consecutive night duties and discrimination in allowances and postings.

He added that the rosters are fabricated, there are unauthorized annual performance reports (APAR) writing and career obstruction, non-availability of updated rule books, and illegal diversion of sanctioned posts.

The retired employee also stated that the indifference and inaction of local labour authorities, particularly in conducting timely and regular inspections, have further worsened the situation.

“Consequently, the mental and physical health of Station Master employees is deteriorating, and this alarming state of affairs has also created a serious risk to the safety and smooth functioning of railway operations,” Paliwal said.

He added, “Due to fear of reprisal from higher authorities, these employees are unable to present their grievances before the appropriate forums.” Making a special reference to Nagpur Division (Central Railway), Paliwal claimed that the directives, rules, and labour laws issued by the Government of lndia and the Ministry of Railways are being blatantly violated by certain officials.

"As a result of such arbitrary practices, Station Master employees are being subjected to continuous exploitation," he alleged.