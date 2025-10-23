NHRC asks states, UTs to take pre-emptive steps to protect vulnerable people ahead of cold wave

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The NHRC has urged various states and UTs to take "pre-emptive steps" and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable segments of the society, especially the newborns, poor, elderly and the homeless who are at risk from the ensuing cold wave, due to "lack of shelter and resources".

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also said it acknowledges that changing weather patterns due to climate change "affect human rights" as it affirmed its commitment to protect vulnerable sections of the population impacted by extreme weather events to ensure their dignity is respected and upheld.

The NHRC, keeping in view the cold wave in the country, "has urged 19 state governments and four UT (Union Territory) administrations to take preemptive steps and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable segments, especially the newborns, children, infants, poor, elderly, homeless, destitute and people involved in beggary, who are at risk due to lack of shelter and resources," it said.

These states include Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, while the four UTs are Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

Highlighting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' between 2019 and 2023, the Commission noted that 3,639 people reportedly died from exposure to cold waves in the country.

In its communication to the states and UT administrations, the NHRC has reiterated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines to mitigate the impacts of cold waves, which include establishing treatment protocols, setting up day and night shelters, providing medical care and implementing standard treatment procedures for cold-related illnesses, and ensuring consistent monitoring of the relief efforts and adopting a proactive approach to ensure their effectiveness.

The Commission has urged the sensitisation of officials concerned and sought action taken reports from authorities on the measures adopted to prevent any untoward incidents and protect vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of cold waves. PTI KND KND KSS KSS