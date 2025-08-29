NHRC chief calls for stronger monitoring mechanisms to stop ragging in campuses

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Establishment of wellness and inclusion centres, annual anti-ragging reports from institutions with evidence and accountability measures, and no closure of complaints without the approval of a district administration were among the slew of measures proposed to curb ragging in academic campuses during a NHRC-led session here.

Chairing the discussion, National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian "expressed concern" over the prevailing practice of ragging in higher educational institutions.

Despite the abundance of laws, statutes, committees and regulations such as the 2001 guidelines, the R K Raghavan Committee and the 2009 UGC Regulations, he noted that enforcement remains "a major challenge," according to a statement issued by the rights panel on Thursday.

The NHRC chief called for "stronger monitoring mechanisms to stop ragging in its various manifestations." He emphasised the need to enforce statutes, "greater sensitivity" in handling complaints and "strict anonymity" for complainants to ensure victims' protection and justice.

With active participation of various stakeholders in the discussions, suggestions that emerged include display of the UGC's 24x7 anti-ragging helpline on every institution's website; immediate mandatory reporting to police; representation of SC/ST/OBC/minorities in anti-ragging committees; and ensuring victim safety and protection post reporting, according to NHRC.

Other suggestions include regular audits, surprise checks, CCTV surveillance and police visits to campuses; establishing wellness and inclusion centres with trained mental health professionals; no closure of complaints without the approval of the district administration; and annual anti-ragging reports from institutions with evidence and accountability measures.

Besides, the decision architecture needs to be changed by "emphasising the 'nudge technique' by Richard Thaler to subliminally change people's mindset for preventing ragging," it added.

Other suggestions that emerged were encouraging anonymous complaints of ragging; recognition of "ragging-free campuses as a best practice"; parental involvement in complaint cases; and collaboration between NHRC, NALSA and UGC, it said.