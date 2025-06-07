NHRC chief emphasises on holistic education to make students self-reliant

Bhubaneswar, Jun 7 (PTI) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice V. Ramasubramanian said the purpose of holistic education is to shape one's character and enable a student to become self-reliant.

Delivering a speech at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University) here on Friday evening, he said the education system should be able to equip a student with character, mental strength and intellect.

"Education should form the character of a student while expanding his or her intellect, increasing the strength of mind and enabling the person to stand on his or her own legs," he said.

The NHRC chairman said most students these days complained that they were "getting stressed out", a term rarely heard 40 years ago, which only referred to the fact that the present generation had been so pampered that they were unable to face any problem.

“This explains why we can’t have a happy life even when we have a good education and everything we need,” he said, adding that education had "failed" to strengthen the minds of students.

"Today, it is success which matters, but we don’t understand what true success is. Completing education or getting a big job does not mean success. Life does not look at success as we do," he said.

“Do colleges and universities teach students crisis management? People have degrees, but have they learned?” he asked.

The need is to "provide people the skill to face life and teach them the right attitude", he said.

"A person may complete his or her course, but no one can complete education as it extends from the womb to tomb," he said. PTI AAM BDC